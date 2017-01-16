Johannesburg – The Presidency said on Monday that South African Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has arrived in Davos, Switzerland to lead a high-level government, business and labour delegation to the 2017 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Organised under the theme "Responsive and Responsible Leadership", this year's WEF takes place against the background of a challenging global environment. The meeting scheduled from Tuesday to Friday is expected to attract over 2 700 world leaders in the public and private sectors to discuss the global economy.

The programme for the 2017 World Economic Forum annual event has been organised around five areas which have been identified as in need of urgent responsive and responsible leadership.

The Presidency said the TeamSA, under the leadership of Ramaphosa, would utilise the opportunity presented by the WEF to communicate the message that South Africa remained open for business and highlight the work that the government working together with business and labour was doing.

Ramaphosa is expected to participate in five sessions and also participate in Business Interaction Group on South Africa aimed at deepening interaction between South African policy-makers and leading multinational businesses from the perspective of advancing national growth.

Ramaphosa is leading TeamSA on behalf of President Jacob Zuma.

His government delegation includes the Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan; Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe; Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies; Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala.

African News Agency