39 injured in three taxi accidents in six hours

According to ER24, 12 children were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled on Concord Cresent in Crystal Park, Benoni.

Johannesburg – Thirty-nine people, including children, have been injured in three taxi-related accidents across Gauteng in the space of six hours over Tuesday morning.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side, partially on the road and pavement," explained ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Several children were found either seated or walking around on the scene."

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that the children, aged between 15 and 18, had been injured, some critically," he said.

Meiring said the patients were assessed and it was found that two boys had sustained critical injuries while ten others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions."

"Once treated, one of the critically injured boys was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter while the second boy was airlifted by another private helicopter. Both transported to nearby hospitals," he said.

"The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to various hospitals in the area for further treatment," Meiring added.

The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Meanwhile in Newlands, west of Joburg, 15 people were left injured when a taxi and light motor vehicle collided at the Ontdekkers and the 13th Road intersection.



ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 9am to find both the taxi and light motor vehicle in the middle of the intersection.



"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found several people seated inside the taxi while several others were found walking around on the scene."



"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that a total of 15 had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious or fatal injuries were found," Meiring said.



The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.



"The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," he added

In a separate incident 12 people sustained minor to moderate injuries after a Polo and a taxi collided on Goldman street and Golf club Terrace in Roodepoort during the early hours of on Tuesday morning.

"At the time of their arrival, paramedics found the taxi lying on its side," said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

"Ten passengers and the taxi driver were found outside of the taxi and the driver of the Polo was found next to his vehicle."

"ER24 transported six patients to Helen Joseph Hospital for further medical care."

"Six more patients were transported to nearby hospitals by other emergency services on scene," she said.

"Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating this incident," Siddall added.



