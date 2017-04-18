Buses up and running after strike ends

Johannesburg – Buses are expected to be on the road and operational following the end of last week's bus strike.

Many Easter holiday commuters were left stranded at Park Station in Joburg by the bus strike. Picture: Itumeleng English

Major trade unions Satawu (South African Transport and Allied Workers Union), Tawusa (Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa), Tawu (Transport And Allied Workers Union) and Numsa all accepted the latest 9% across-the-board wage increase offer made by the South African Passenger Bargaining Council on Friday.





According to a statement issued by Irvin Jim, general secretary of Numsa, “we had to accept this sell-out deal for the sake of industrial peace and stability in the sector, and we therefore urge all our members to return to work”





Benny Makgoga, Rea Vaya spokesperson, told The Star that the City of Joburg was glad that all parties were able to agree to a settlement amicably.





“We can confirm that all buses are operational which started on Saturday, April 15 and no disruptions were reported,” Mokgoga said Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager also said they were pleased to advise that following an agreement being reached, the Gautrain bus service has resumed since 15 April.





"We thank our drivers for the responsible and professional manner in which they have conducted themselves over the strike. We also thank our passengers for their understanding and support," said Nayager.





The terms of the agreement include a overtime rate of 1.5 times normal hourly rate and R400 per month Dual Driver Allowance.





