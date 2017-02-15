Johanesburg – It wasn’t in his power to suspend Sicelo Xulu, the managing director of City Power, with immediate effect, nor was he able to overrule a decision by the utility’s board.

These are the words of Anthony Still, City of Joburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for environmental and infrastructure services, who was on Tuesday removed as MMC by mayor Herman Mashaba.

He was replaced by councillor Nico de Jager.

Still said the accusations by the mayor that he was in the way of fighting corruption were not true. He said he stood behind Mashaba to root out corruption.

“However, we had to follow due process to suspend Xulu. He was to have been told about the suspension, then given a chance to respond in writing. If there were grounds, the next steps should have been taken."

“The board found there were no grounds for immediate suspension and decided to follow due process. They felt there was no good reason, besides allegations, to suspend him immediately."

“I was caught in the middle. I do not have the powers to overrule the board’s decision. I cannot whip them into obedience. It is not in my powers to do,” said Still.

However, the DA-led council said the fight against corruption was at the top of the new administration’s list and no one would be spared.

Mashaba has launched an investigation into the awarding of City Power contracts.

“Corruption is so deep-rooted that we have to make a start. We have to clean up because billions of rand are being wasted every month. There is a history in the city of no accountability of political leadership, and this has to change.”

Mashaba said it was “with regret” that Still would be standing down.

“Still has served the City of Joburg in various roles for a considerable period of time. His knowledge on matters of infrastructure services has been invaluable. I have sat down with MMC Still and discussed the matter extensively. Unfortunately, we held a difference of opinion on the approach to tackling matters of investigations into alleged fraud and corruption within City Power.”

The mayor said he required a team of MMCs who shared his commitment to tackling fraud and corruption.

“This is what the residents of our city have demanded and I will remain unapologetic in my commitment to deliver on it.”

De Jager, he said, served as a councillor in the city since 2005.

According to Mashaba’s office, he possesses a wealth of experience and skills that will bring value to this role.

De Jager also has a tertiary qualification in public administration.

Still will continue serving as an ordinary councillor.

@annacox

The Star