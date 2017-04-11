SA rowing makes bright start to the season

EARNING podium finishes at the Memorial Paolo d’Aloja International Regatta in Italy over the weekend, South African rowing made a promising start to its season. World bronze medallist Kirsten McCann continues to lead the way, winning both the women’s lightweight and heavyweight single sculls A-finals. Rising star Nicole van Wyk, who won silver at the 2016 Under-23 World Championships, finished second behind McCann in Saturday’s lightweight single sculls final before winning the same category the next day in the absence of the Rio Olympian. Rio Olympic silver medallist Lawrence Brittain and Jake Green finished third in Saturday’s men’s pair final before finishing second in the same event in a smaller field on Sunday.

Shaun Keeling and Lawrence Brittain on their way to silver at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games last year. Photo: Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP