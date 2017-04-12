So what are #TheKandasamys reading?

DURBAN - We asked the cast of The Kandasamys about the books they're reading and the ones they'd recommend.

Jayan Moodley, director and co writer:

"I've just finished Last Man in Tower by Aravind Adiga. A compelling read that delves deep into the human psyche and tackles greed and co-option. I’m reading The Tenth Insight by James Redfield. It’s about spiritual awareness and widening ones consciousness.”

Rajesh Gopie (Preggie Kandasamy):

I'm reading Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. It details the shift from a hunter-gatherer existence to the agrarian revolution and reads like a blockbuster. It's an eye-opener and speaks to how we've enslaved ourselves under the pretence of making our lives easier. It highlights how we have come to enslave the planet and the resulting repercussions.

Madhushan Singh (Prishen Naidoo):

"I’m reading The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy which explores the pressures of falling in love, marriage, the dowry system and arranged marriages in a middle-class Indian home. I also recommend any Khalil Gibran literature."

Rory Booth, co-writer:

"I’m reading the Ramayana and Bernhard Schlink. I’ve read it before but now I’m studying it."

Koobeshan Naidoo (Elvis Kandasamy): "Nothing fancy dealing with philosophy or saving the world. I just finished Wilbur Smith’s Vicious Circle and I’m starting James Patterson’s Never Never".