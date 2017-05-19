Stars Cannes it in festival fashion parade

Our lifestyle reporters Mpiletso Motumi (MM) and Karishma Dipa (KD) dissected the best and worst looks so far from the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival taking place in France until next week.

While the 2017 edition of Cannes Film festival might be a platform to preview new films of all genres, celebrities also use the prestigious annual event to showcase the best of the fashion world. This year’s gathering was no different as stars from across the world put their style on display for all to see on the festival's Riviera red carpet.

Fan BingBing in Elie Saab couture

MM: She stole the show with this ethereal look. She never puts a foot wrong at Cannes and this look channelled a cross between the beautiful gowns worn by Game of Thrones characters Daenerys Targaryen and Margaery Tyrell.

KD: The Chinese actress and pop singer played it safe in a powder-blue design. But I love how she kept her hair and make-up minimal while adding depth to her look by pairing a gown with a trendy matching cape and jewelled-waist belt which accentuated her small frame.

Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood

MM: My biggest problem with this dress is that unless it is shot in a specific aerial angle, all you really see is a frumpy parachute. Bless Elle Fanning for holding it down though. If it wasn’t for her delicate posture and height, this gown would have failed.

KD: This "unicorn" dress is definitely a show-stopper. The champagne textured boob-tube gown worked magically with the graphic details on the back of the dress while still keeping it simple in the front.

Bella Hadid in Alexandre Gauthier

MM: The plunging sweetheart neckline and the high slit give this look a thumbs up. She looks regal and the look gives her a princess feel. It’s also a good comeback from the awful one-suit stocking she wore at the Met Gala a few weeks ago.

KD: The model is not afraid to show off her youthful curves and I applaud her for bringing something fresh to the red carpet. With champagne gowns clearly emerging as the trend for the event, Hadid was wise to go with this colour and by opting for a racier look with a plunging cleavage and thigh high slit.

Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace

MM: This off-the-shoulder blush-pink gown is everything on her. She looks like a dream. The lining, the slit and the fit all work together to make her one of the best dressed. There’s no Killing Bill when you’re looking this fine.

KD: This soft pink gown is my favourite red carpet-look at the Cannes festival so far. I love the off-the-shoulder rouged which flowed throughout the gown.

Eva Herzigova in Bot- tega Veneta

MM: Her spaghetti-strap gold gown was playful and flirty with just the right amount of elegance. Perfect for the red carpet and an even better match for an after-party dancing session.

KD: Although the supermodel is clearly a stunner, she looks as if she is going to a matric banquet in this over-the-top gown, with this style seen on other red carpets too many times before.

Julianne Moore in Givenchy haute couture

MM: It’s either you loved this scarlet dress or you didn’t. There was no in between. Some called it spellbinding, but I think it was a little too reminiscent of a doily that a grandma would make for her tea set.

KD: I appreciate the actress for playing around in fashion with this multi-textured creation with a matching cape and feather finishes. Although it isn’t what I consider her best look, it’s nice to see her experiment with her style.