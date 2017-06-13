Miss SA crowdfunds for fire affected

“I grew up in Sedgefield, which is in the heart of the area along the Garden Route that has been ravaged by fire. I want to personally visit communities in both Knysna and Sedgefield and help where I can.

The beauty queen was due to fly to Knysna today to assist the anguished families left destitute after devastating fires that claimed the lives of seven people and left thousands displaced.

Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, was today expected to visit a number of Garden Route and Knysna areas affected by the devastating fires and give her support.

With the help of hundreds of South Africans, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has helped raise more than R600 000 for a Knysna/Garden Route fire relief initiative. Picture: Jacques du Preez

With the help of hundreds of South Africans, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has helped raise more than R600 000 for a Knysna/Garden Route fire relief initiative. Picture: Jacques du Preez

“My heart goes out to all those who have been affected,” she told The Star yesterday, also applauding South Africans who have helped.

“It is a time when communities have to come together and help each other,” she said.

She has collaborated with Cell C, Sun International and Backabuddy, the local crowdfunding campaign, to raise more than R600 000 for the Knysna/Garden Route fire relief initiative. This was after she made a guest appearance on 947express with Darren "Whackhead" Simpson.

A fund has already been set up by the Sedgefield Lions.

“I therefore ask all of those who would like to assist to help me help those who have lost their homes and all their worldly possessions,” said Nel-Peters.

Backabuddy was founded in 2007 by the late Allan John Beuthin and taken over by Patrick Schofield in 2015. To contribute, go to https://www.backabuddy.co.za/for-knysna

@Zwane_2li2ls