Bheki Cele involved in accident

Deputy minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele is being treated in hospital after being involved in an accident earlier today. A police vehicle hit the car he was in from behind leaving Cele and one of his bodyguards injured.
It is alleged that the police vehicle was a write off. Cele was said to be out of danger but complained of pain in the neck and legs while the bodyguard was still under observation.
Spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane said the deputy minister was transported to a Johannesburg hospital and is in a stable condition.
“The Minister was travelling on the M1 South heading towards the Joburg CBD for a scheduled media meeting at Independent Media,” she said.
“A vehicle hit the rear of the car he was traveling in,” she said.