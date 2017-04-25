State Theatre - no pay, no show

The State Theatre said the issue stemmed from a payment dispute with the Department of Arts and Culture as well as Committed Artists, a South African theatre company. They had not paid what was owed to the production.

Last Wednesday, the cast refused to perform, citing payment delays. The theatre then had to cancel Wednesday’s and Thursday’s performances.

Following the drama with the cast of Sarafina at the State Theatre last week, the Department of Arts and Culture has denied responsibility for the pay dispute that saw shows being cancelled.

However, the department has denied this.

“There were no delays on the part of the department with regard to making this final payment,” said departmental spokesperson Zimasa Velaphi.

She said last year the department was approached by Committed Artists with a proposal to stage the musical with a total value of R25 million.

“The department reviewed the proposal in the context of available funds and the viability of the project and made a grant of R5million towards the production, encompassing R4.5m for the production and a standard 10% administration and management fee,” Velaphi said.

She said according to their contract, the tranche structures allowed for a payment of 60% of the grant on signing of the contract, and 20% on receipt of an interim progress and expenditure report documenting the utilisation of the funds.

The first payment was made in June 2016 and the second last month. “As such, by March 2017, the production had received R4million (80%) of the total grant allocated.”

Velaphi said the department had received the necessary documentation to facilitate the final payment and after reviewing it, the final payment was made on April 20.

People and schools were turned away from the State Theatre when they went to watch the production on Wednesday, with the theatre cancelling all shows from Thursday to Saturday.

A meeting was held between the parties involved and by Friday, an announcement was made that the show would resume on Sunday.

“We would like to reassure our theatre-loving patrons that matinees and evening performances will continue as scheduled until the end of the run,” said Thakgatso Setseta, State Theatre spokesperson.

The show’s opening night was on March 10 and it will run until May 20.

Payment drama is not new to the State Theatre. After Mandela The Opera was held in 2015, its producer was accused of running off with funds provided by the department.