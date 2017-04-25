Thatcher backed Mugabe cover-up

Her report, “The Matabeleland Massacres: Britain’s wilful blindness”, says Thatcher largely ignored the atrocities committed by a North Korean-trained brigade which operated outside the command structure of the Zimbabwe National Army.

Hazel Cameron has produced a 20-page report in the latest edition of The International History Review, which she says is based on previously unpublished diplomatic communications from the British High Commission in Harare.

A British academic claims Robert Mugabe received substantial support from former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s government to conceal and ignore massacres of opposition supporters in Zimbabwe shortly after 1980 independence.

Mugabe would never release the findings of a commission of inquiry he set up to investigate the shocking events mostly against Ndebele supporters of the Zimbabwe African Peoples Union, the official opposition at that time.

Cameron, who investigated Rwanda’s massacres in 1994, says the UK ignored these shocking events which saw thousands die and an unknown number flee the country, mostly to South Africa.

She says she secured access to the diplomatic cables via Freedom of Information requests to the British government and the US Department of State.

She says Robin Byatt, the UK’s first post independence high commissioner to Zimbabwe, knew about the massacres shortly after they began in 1983 and then attempted to cover them up.

Cables were sent to London early that year from the High Commission in Harare which said, as a form of explanation, that Zimbabwe had sent in extra security forces because of so-called “dissident” activity.

Cameron claims Major-General Colin Shortis, commander of the British Military Advisory Training Team which was training the new Zimbabwe army, was identified as another leading figure in the cover-up. - Foreign Service