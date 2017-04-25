“Ntlemeza must understand that wherever he is this is not KC and Jojo. This isn’t a movie. We are running a country.”
“Robert McBride was once suspended, did he go to Pastor Mboro? Did he mobilise the masses?”
“This is not Bold and Beautiful, we are running a country, Ntlemeza was not voted, we were voted.”
“He is accelerating, he is doing 300km/* . Even a Ferrari doesn’t do 300km/* ."
“Ntlemeza is not defying me. Me and him can box in the street. This is not about me and him.”
“General #Ntlemeza has basically showed us the middle finger. He said I’m useless. Other things I won’t tell you.”
“It seems we’ve exhausted the questions, I’m getting emotional, it seems I need some prayer from Pastor Mboro as well.”
“How was Ntlemeza allowed to enter this place? He is not a journalist. He has no authority to command anyone.”
“I don’t think he has any political backing, but I think he thinks he does.”