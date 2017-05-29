UJ raises R147m to fund ‘missing middle’

The feat, said Ihron Rensburg, the vice-chancellor and principal, comes after the institution embarked on a series of fundraising initiatives. These included the Future Walk, held on Saturday, May 20, that saw staff, students and the surrounding community taking proactive steps to raise awareness and funds to support the studies of these “missing middle” students. On this occasion, R2m was raised towards this fund.

The University of Johannesburg has managed to raise R147 million to fund students in the so-called missing middle.

At the time of its launch in February last year, this “missing middle’ campaign was the biggest fundraising campaign ever undertaken by a South African institution of higher learning. The campaign secured R101m last year through the collective efforts of the university management, working with the council, convocation and the UJ student representative council. As a result, the institution was able to assist 3858 students to pay tuition fees for the 2016 academic year.

“For 2017, we had set ourselves the target of raising R120m to assist close to 4000 ‘missing middle’ students pay their tuition fees. We have managed to exceed the target through generous contributions from business and industry, the public sector, our suppliers and the UJ Future Walk. We will continue these efforts during the remainder of 2017 to expand our support to academically these deserving students who are in dire need of financial assistance,” said Rensburg.

Although the university has exceeded its year-end target, many academically deserving “missing middle” students still require support.

The average cost of funding a UJ student for a year stands at R85000. This includes tuition, accommodation, books, transport and other allowances.

Rensburg concluded: “It is encouraging to see the extraordinary goodwill that business, industry, the public sector and the general public have shown to the university and its students. I am also deeply grateful to our council, alumni and convocation, the SRC, senior university leaders and staff for their generous response that has contributed immensely to us reaching this milestone.

“I do, though, still appeal for further contributions to this honourable cause for it is in this manner that we demonstrate our commitment to human solidarity and shared human progress. By donating to the ‘missing middle’ campaign we are also concretely contributing to shaping and empowering the country’s future leaders.”

