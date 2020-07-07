4Sight and Unplugg partner to form B-BBEE firm

JOHANNESBURG - Multinational diversified investment holding company 4Sight said today it had formed a strategic partnership with information and communications technology (ICT) group Unplugg to form a level 2 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) entity.

Broad-based empowerment measures equity ownership and management representation in a company against the status quo entrenched during decades of racist apartheid rule when non-whites in South Africa were barred from prominent economic participation.

The new alliance, 4Sight Unplugg, will be 51 percent owned by Unplugg while 4Sight will have a 49 percent stake.





“We are delighted to have finally found black partners that have the same passion for using technology innovatively to solve clients’ problems—the culture fit between the two companies is remarkable,” 4Sight chief executive Tertius Zitzke said.





4Sight Unplugg’s board will be led by Antony Hlungwane, the the chief executive of Unplugg, who said the strategic alliance’s collective experience and intellectual capital would strengthen its position in the market.





"Furthermore, the partnership will extend our collective industry reach," he added.





Hlungwane has more than 20 years’ experience in the ICT sector, with extensive executive experience in the retail, banking and telecommunications industries.





Zitzke was a co-founder of tech company AccTech Systems, now part of 4Sight. He assumed the chief executive role at 4Sight last year and is leading the repositioning of the company as an integrated provider of fourth industrial revolution solutions.





Earlier this year 4Sight, which is listed on the JSEs AltX board, entered into an agreement to dispose of its Digitata subsidiary as part of an exercise to shed non-profitable businesses not aligned with the group’s growth strategy.



