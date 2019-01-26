Tennis
Tennis Highlights
Unseeded Stosur, Zhang win #AUSOpen women's doubles title
The Australian-Chinese combination battled past Hungarian-French second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic to win the 2019 title25 January 2019 | Australian Open
This time it's real: Djokovic faces practice pal Pouille for place in final
Novak Djokovic will be playing in his 34th Grand Slam semi-final, while 28th seed Lucas Pouille has never played in the #AUSOpen last-four before25 January 2019 | Australian Open
Japanese company sorry for ‘whitewashing’ ad, says Naomi Osaka
The ad sparked debate on social media: “Didn’t anyone question why her skin colour was so pale? Her identity is completely ignored.”24 January 2019 | Australian Open
‘Tonight even better than previous rounds, no?’ says Nadal on another masterclass
“I have no idea what I can take from that match,” said a despondent Tsitsipas. “I wasn’t even close to getting something. I only got six games.”24 January 2019 | Australian Open