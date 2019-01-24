Strong winds stop MSC Musica from entering Cape harbour
Due to strong wind conditions, the MSC Musica luxury cruise ship cannot enter the Cape Town Harbour.24 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The South African Weather Service on Tuesday warned Gauteng residents of a severe thunderstorm with possible heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail.15 January 2019 | Gauteng
People were warned to be alert for bat attacks in the region north of Sydney as soaring temperatures caused stressed bats to bite and scratch.14 January 2019 | Science
SAWS has issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm for Gauteng province, especially in parts of far southern Johannesburg.10 January 2019 | Gauteng
Poor infrastructure blamed for deluge horror2 January 2019 | The Star
Forecaster Jacqueline Modika cautioned residents to be vigilant: 'For this whole week, it's actually very favourable for rain in Gauteng'2 January 2019 | Pretoria News
King Shaka International Airport-based weather forecaster Thandi Gumede said yesterday that severe thunderstorms could strike parts of the country.29 December 2018 | IOS
Disaster management teams have started clean-up operations across areas affected by a freak storm in KwaZulu-Natal.28 December 2018 | KwaZulu-Natal
Cooler weather could not deter thousands of people from flocking to the City’s beaches to celebrate Boxing Day on Wednesday.27 December 2018 | Cape Argus
Temperatures in Pretoria are forecast to peak at 39°C, while Joburg will hit 37°C and Vereeniging 36°C as parts of SA experience an ongoing heatwave.26 December 2018 | Gauteng
There is an 80% chance of thundershowers across the province today and there may also be strong, damaging winds and some hail8 December 2018 | IOS
Heavy rains and flooding are expected in parts of KZN and will continue over the weekend, said the province's Cogta department.7 December 2018 | KwaZulu-Natal
Residents of the Cape Metropole, Overberg and south-western Winelands should prepare for heavy rains and possible flooding overnight.6 December 2018 | Western Cape
Tsunami waves were observed after a powerful magnitude 7.6 undersea earthquake off the east coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific.5 December 2018 | World
Gauteng residents must brace themselves for yet another heatwave as temperatures in the province will reach a scorching 37 degrees Celcius (°C).4 December 2018 | Gauteng
Category 5 tropical cyclones have become more common in the South Indian Ocean and pose “catastrophic” threats of damage for SA, a new study warns.1 December 2018 | Saturday Star