NSRI on high alert amid adverse weather in the Western Cape

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) remains on high alert on Monday as adverse weather conditions continue in the Western Cape. The forecast by the South African Weather Service (Saws) said it affected parts of the Western Cape and beyond. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been experienced around the coast and inland.

The NSRI said it had not been required to respond to any critical weather-related incidents at sea, or on inland waters over the weekend, however, its volunteer crews are on high alert to assist the Disaster Risk Management (DRM), police, and emergency services as and when necessary. “We are appealing to the public, both inland and the maritime community to follow Saws for updates,” NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said. “The Saws forecast Level 6 alert for wind and sea conditions and Level 9 alert for rain conditions, for parts of the Western Cape and beyond, appears to still be in place – by Saws– and is being monitored by authorities. We are appealing to everyone to have safety top of minds.”

Residents are urged not to attempt to wade through fast-flowing rivers or attempt to drive or cross through bridges submerged in water or bodies of water on roadways. “We commend the efforts by DRM, police, and the emergency services for their swift response to (where) flooding has occurred and where strong winds have affected dwellings and communities,” Lambinon said. “In cooperation with Saws, DRM, the SA Police Services, and the emergency services we are appealing to the public to remain safe during adverse weather and follow SAWS updates.”