WATCH: Violent Cape winds blow a truck off the road near the Huguenot Tunnel

Torrid winds in the Western Cape led to a truck being blown off the N1 as it approached the Huguenot Tunnel, just outside Paarl. A video of the incident which was shared on social media showed one truck blown off its wheels, lying on the road on its side and another truck approaching the tunnel sways with the wind and falls off the bridge.

Dramatic footage of the incident was caught on video and was shared on social media on Saturday evening. @TrafficSA #HugenotTunnel #viaduct *video not mine pic.twitter.com/WBzKfiPKp6 — Terence T (@wallaby_fan) April 6, 2024 According to the Breede Valley farm Watch Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Huguenot Tunnel has been closed so that rescue personnel can assess the situation and help those affected. It is not yet clear if the driver and possible passengers have been rescued and if there are casualties.

IOL has approached several officials from the Western Cape Government and this story will be updated once comment has been received. This is a developing story... Meanwhile, the Baden Powell Drive is the latest road to be closed off at Coastal Park and also at Khayelitsha due to heavy winds and sand storms.

The City of Cape Town said disaster management would be preparing for storm winds and heavy rains due to an expected intense low pressure weather system this weekend. “The Western Cape can expect strong winds and torrential downpours from Saturday evening through to Tuesday,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, environmental Affairs and Development Planning said. The SA Weather Service has also warned of a rare weather occurrence that is set to disrupt coastal areas along South Africa's south-west to south-east coastline from Sunday.