Strong winds and heavy downpours expected in Cape Town as forecaster issues weather warning

The City of Cape Town is on high alert after the SA Weather Service issued a weather warning for heavy downpours, windy weather and cold temperatures. The South African Weather Service said that the city would be hit with inclement weather in the coming days.

The City of Cape Town said disaster management would be preparing for storm winds and heavy rains due to an expected intense low pressure weather system this weekend. “The Western Cape can expect strong winds and torrential downpours from Saturday evening through to Tuesday,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, environmental Affairs and Development Planning said. The SA Weather Service has also warned of a rare weather occurrence that is set to disrupt coastal areas along South Africa's south-west to south-east coastline from Sunday.

It said a combination of strong to near-gale/gale force winds and other atmospheric factors is expected to result in a negative storm surge, posing potential risks to maritime activities and coastal infrastructure. “This will lead to low water levels, resulting in negative storm surge along the south-west to south-east coastline of South Africa in places between Saldanha and Gqeberha,” the weather service said in a statement on Saturday. Western Cape weather warnings – A Level 4 warning for strong wind for the entire province from Saturday until Tuesday.

– A Level 6 warning for strong winds for the area between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Saturday. – A Level 4 warning for disruptive rains from Sunday to Tuesday for the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Garden Route, and the Central Karoo. – A Level 6 warning for disruptive rains of between 100mm and 150mm on Monday for the Overberg, Cape Town, and the Cape Winelands.

The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) was on standby, and the various district disaster centres are ready to be activated if needed, and emergency and rescue services are ready to respond to eventualities. Disaster management Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the system could result in a black south-easterly wind, possible disruptive rainfall, damaging waves, as well as very cold, wet and windy conditions. "The DRMC has alerted all relevant City services to be on standby, in the event of any potential weather-related impacts," she added.