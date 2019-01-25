Music
'Rap God' Eminem makes Spotify history
25 January 2019 | International
Backstreet Boys release first album in six years, 'DNA'
25 January 2019 | International
Ariana Grande unveils album tracklist
Ariana Grande has revealed the full tracklist for her new album 'Thank U, Next' and announced it will be released on February 8.23 January 2019 | International
Nadia Nakai to showcase at SXSW in US
Local rapper Nadia Nakai is heading to South By South West Festival in Austin, Texas in March.22 January 2019 | Local
Criselda Dudumashe reveals details of abuse at the hands of her 'prince charming'
In a lengthy Instagram Dudumashe details shocking turn of events leading to her “prince charming” beating her up.22 January 2019 | Local
Ariana Grande apologises for '7 rings' controversy
Chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande has apologised for the offence her new single '7 rings' has caused.22 January 2019 | International