Loot Love and Proverb to host Metro FM Music Awards 2024

The countdown is on to the highly anticipated Metro FM Awards and creating buzz and excitement, Proverb and Lootlove have been announced as the hosts for the awards show. This is the first award show that Loot Love, whose real name is Luthando Shosha, has hosted and it’s quite fitting that she was chosen to host the prestigious awards ceremony.

Loot Love this April returned to the Metro FM airwaves as the co-host of The Touch Down with Tbo Touch, weekdays between 3pm and 6pm. Proverb, whose real name is Tebogo Thekisho, is no stranger to stages, gaining quite the impressive resume as an MC. “It is an honour to host the Metro FM Awards 2024. “The SA music scene is constantly filled with rich, vibrant stories of our ever resilient and evolving country and the nominated artists are testament to this,” said the former ‘Idols South Africa’ host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by METRO FM (@metrofmsa) While Loot Love and Proverb have been bumped onto the main stage as hosts, last year’s 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) main stage hosts DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi will be on the Motsepe Foundation sponsored Black Carpet. The ‘Best Mornings’ host and SABC 1 presenter did a good job but their fashion is what everyone couldn’t stop talking about. All eyes are on the Metro FM awards, with many wondering if expectations will live up to reality. It’s hard to forget all the reviews about the ceremony held at Mbombela Stadium, hosted by award-winning presenters Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago.