Saturday, November 18, 2023

Kabza De Small owns SAMA29 as Supa Mega continues his posthumous reign

AKA posthumously scored the hotly contested Male Artist of The Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

One wouldn't be blamed for being in disbelief that the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have actually taken place after all the drama in recent weeks.

When it came to this year’s awards, the nominations were announced later than the previous year, with the ultimate cherry on the cake being the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) of KwaZulu-Natal withdrawing its funding.

The partnership was ambitious on both parts, but alas, that left the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) in hot soup after having to find a new location.

“SAMA29 was definitely filled with multiple challenges but through the art of collaboration, artists, esteemed industry professionals, guest presenters and hosts, we were able to celebrate all our winners,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

On Saturday evening, SAMA29 finally took place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, thanks to several sponsors, including the Motsepe Foundation.

DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi hosted the glittering ceremony and leading up to the big night, they served interactive content, rallying the public.

Actresses Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu served as red carpet hosts. The guest presenters were among some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

The ceremony featured performances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Loatinover, Msaki, Alter Ego, 25K and Maglera Doe Boy.

Kabza De Small made a clean sweep with four wins at the SAMAs; walking away with Best Duo/Group of The Year award alongside DJ Maphorisa for ‘Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena’ and Best Produced Album for ‘KOA II Part 1’ produced by Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo le Tee.

On Night 1 Industry Awards, announced on Friday, the wunderkind earned Best Amapiano Album for KOA II Part 1 while his collaboration with Kwesta on ‘Speak N Vrostaan’ bagged him Best Kwaito Album.

Gospel superstar Ntokozo Mbambo emerged as one of the triumphant talents of the evening as she took home Female Artist of The Year, Album of The Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for Lavish Worship.

The KwaZulu-Natal born songbird who came on the scene as the youngest member of Joyous Celebration in 2000 continues to prove her powerhouse status as a solo act.

AKA posthumously scored the hotly contested Male Artist of The Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C.

His album, ‘Mass Country’, scooped the Best Engineered Album for Robin Kohl & Itu. The icon lives long in true Supermega style.

Music video of the year and Record of the Year went to ‘Stimela’ - 2point1 feat Ntate Stunna and Nthabi Sings.

Makhadzi took home Best Traditional Album for ‘African Queen 2.0’.

Mörda cemented his brand as a solo artist and a true performer as he had the crowd rejoicing to his set while taking home Best Dance Album as well as Remix of The Year for ‘Ndinovalo’ alongside Yallunder.

Lloyiso’s ‘Seasons' won him Best Pop Album.

K.O’s ‘Sete’ featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie proved just how much of a banger it is by winning the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award.

The Lifetime Achievement awards went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution in the music industry.

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode were honoured with the International Achievement Award for their remarkable track ‘Bayethe’, a song that transcended borders placing the three giants as Grammy winners.

The live show was broadcast live on SABC1 at 9pm.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Female Artist of the Year

‘Lavish Worship’ – Ntokozo Mbambo

Male Artist of the Year

‘Mass Country’ – AKA

Duo/Group of the Year

DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – ‘Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena’

Album of the Year

‘Lavish Worship’ – Ntokozo Mbambo

Newcomer of the Year

Myztro – ‘2.0 Nkwari’

Best Engineered Album

‘Mass Country’ - AKA, Engineered by Robin Kohl & Itu

Best Dance Album

‘Asante’ – Mörda

Best African Adult Contemporary

‘Usiba Lwe Gazi’ – Nathi

Best Adult Contemporary Album

‘Dark Secrets’ – Louise Carver

Best Afro-Pop Album

‘Isibuko’ – Sjava

Best Alternative Album

‘On The Romance of Being’ – Desire Marea

Best Amapiano Album

‘KOA II Part 1’ – Kabza De Small

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

‘Fire Beast’ – Vox Chamber Choir & Franco Prinsloo

Best Collaboration

AKA feat Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

Best Hip-Hop Album

‘This Is Religion’ - MashBeatz

Best Jazz Album

‘The Spirit of Ntu’ – Nduduzo Makhathini

Best Kwaito Album

‘Speak N Vrostaan’ – Kwesta & Kabza De Small

Best Maskandi Album

‘Umqhele neThawula’ - Khuzani

Best Pop Album

‘Seasons’ – Lloyiso

Best Produced Album

‘KOA II Part 1’ – Kabza De Small, Produced by Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev,

DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee

Best Produced Music Video

Elaine – ‘Shine’, Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, Produced by Shayna Gianelli

Best R&B/Soul Album

‘But Could The Moments in Between’ – Manana

Best Reggae Album

‘Unleashed’ – Blakka Yut

Best Rock Album

‘Kanniedood’ – Francois van Coke

Best Traditional Faith Album

‘The Overflow Gcwala Kimi’ – Dumi Mkokstad

Best Contemporary Faith Album

‘Lavish Worship’ – Ntokozo Mbambo

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

‘Toe Roep Ek Jou Naa’m – Jan Blohm & RynoVelvet

Best Traditional Album

‘African Queen 2.0’ – Makhadzi

Beste Pop Album

Jona – Bernice West

Remix of the Year

Mörda & Yallunder – ‘Ndinovalo’

Rest of Africa award

‘Sounds of Peace’ – Moreira

‘Sounds of Peace’ – Moreira Chonguiç

Best Gqom Album

‘Meeting With The King’ – DJ LAG

Best African Indigenous faith Album

‘Emmanuel’ ( Farewell to Phodiso Joel Kgaudi) - JTG Gospel Choir

SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award

‘SETE’ (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)

CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award

‘SETE’ (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed.

International Achievement

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Record of the year

TBC

Music Video of the year

TBC

