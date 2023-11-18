Kabza De Small owns SAMA29 as Supa Mega continues his posthumous reign

One wouldn't be blamed for being in disbelief that the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have actually taken place after all the drama in recent weeks.
When it came to this year’s awards, the nominations were announced later than the previous year, with the ultimate cherry on the cake being the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) of KwaZulu-Natal withdrawing its funding.
The partnership was ambitious on both parts, but alas, that left the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) in hot soup after having to find a new location.
“SAMA29 was definitely filled with multiple challenges but through the art of collaboration, artists, esteemed industry professionals, guest presenters and hosts, we were able to celebrate all our winners,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.
On Saturday evening, SAMA29 finally took place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, thanks to several sponsors, including the Motsepe Foundation.
DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi hosted the glittering ceremony and leading up to the big night, they served interactive content, rallying the public.
Actresses Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu served as red carpet hosts. The guest presenters were among some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.
The ceremony featured performances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Loatinover, Msaki, Alter Ego, 25K and Maglera Doe Boy.
Kabza De Small made a clean sweep with four wins at the SAMAs; walking away with Best Duo/Group of The Year award alongside DJ Maphorisa for ‘Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena’ and Best Produced Album for ‘KOA II Part 1’ produced by Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo le Tee.
On Night 1 Industry Awards, announced on Friday, the wunderkind earned Best Amapiano Album for KOA II Part 1 while his collaboration with Kwesta on ‘Speak N Vrostaan’ bagged him Best Kwaito Album.
Gospel superstar Ntokozo Mbambo emerged as one of the triumphant talents of the evening as she took home Female Artist of The Year, Album of The Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for Lavish Worship.
The KwaZulu-Natal born songbird who came on the scene as the youngest member of Joyous Celebration in 2000 continues to prove her powerhouse status as a solo act.
AKA posthumously scored the hotly contested Male Artist of The Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C.
His album, ‘Mass Country’, scooped the Best Engineered Album for Robin Kohl & Itu. The icon lives long in true Supermega style.
Music video of the year and Record of the Year went to ‘Stimela’ - 2point1 feat Ntate Stunna and Nthabi Sings.
Makhadzi took home Best Traditional Album for ‘African Queen 2.0’.
Mörda cemented his brand as a solo artist and a true performer as he had the crowd rejoicing to his set while taking home Best Dance Album as well as Remix of The Year for ‘Ndinovalo’ alongside Yallunder.
Lloyiso’s ‘Seasons' won him Best Pop Album.
K.O’s ‘Sete’ featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie proved just how much of a banger it is by winning the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award.
The Lifetime Achievement awards went to Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman (posthumous) and Pops Mohamed for their outstanding contribution in the music industry.
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode were honoured with the International Achievement Award for their remarkable track ‘Bayethe’, a song that transcended borders placing the three giants as Grammy winners.
The live show was broadcast live on SABC1 at 9pm.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Female Artist of the Year
‘Lavish Worship’ – Ntokozo Mbambo
Male Artist of the Year
‘Mass Country’ – AKA
Duo/Group of the Year
DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – ‘Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena’
Album of the Year
‘Lavish Worship’ – Ntokozo Mbambo
Newcomer of the Year
Myztro – ‘2.0 Nkwari’
Best Engineered Album
‘Mass Country’ - AKA, Engineered by Robin Kohl & Itu
Best Dance Album
‘Asante’ – Mörda
Best African Adult Contemporary
‘Usiba Lwe Gazi’ – Nathi
Best Adult Contemporary Album
‘Dark Secrets’ – Louise Carver
Best Afro-Pop Album
‘Isibuko’ – Sjava
Best Alternative Album
‘On The Romance of Being’ – Desire Marea
Best Amapiano Album
‘KOA II Part 1’ – Kabza De Small
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
‘Fire Beast’ – Vox Chamber Choir & Franco Prinsloo
Best Collaboration
AKA feat Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’
Best Hip-Hop Album
‘This Is Religion’ - MashBeatz
Best Jazz Album
‘The Spirit of Ntu’ – Nduduzo Makhathini
Best Kwaito Album
‘Speak N Vrostaan’ – Kwesta & Kabza De Small
Best Maskandi Album
‘Umqhele neThawula’ - Khuzani
Best Pop Album
‘Seasons’ – Lloyiso
Best Produced Album
‘KOA II Part 1’ – Kabza De Small, Produced by Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev,
DJ Maphorisa, Felo Le Tee
Best Produced Music Video
Elaine – ‘Shine’, Directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, Produced by Shayna Gianelli
Best R&B/Soul Album
‘But Could The Moments in Between’ – Manana
Best Reggae Album
‘Unleashed’ – Blakka Yut
Best Rock Album
‘Kanniedood’ – Francois van Coke
Best Traditional Faith Album
‘The Overflow Gcwala Kimi’ – Dumi Mkokstad
Best Contemporary Faith Album
‘Lavish Worship’ – Ntokozo Mbambo
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
‘Toe Roep Ek Jou Naa’m – Jan Blohm & RynoVelvet
Best Traditional Album
‘African Queen 2.0’ – Makhadzi
Beste Pop Album
Jona – Bernice West
Remix of the Year
Mörda & Yallunder – ‘Ndinovalo’
Rest of Africa award
‘Sounds of Peace’ – Moreira
‘Sounds of Peace’ – Moreira Chonguiç
Best Gqom Album
‘Meeting With The King’ – DJ LAG
Best African Indigenous faith Album
‘Emmanuel’ ( Farewell to Phodiso Joel Kgaudi) - JTG Gospel Choir
SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award
‘SETE’ (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)
CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award
‘SETE’ (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mandoza (posthumous), Ihhashi Elimhlophe, Gloria Bosman(posthumous) and Pops Mohamed.
International Achievement
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.
Record of the year
Music Video of the year
