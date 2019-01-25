PERSONAL FINANCE HIGHLIGHTS
MY MONEY
OPINION: The power of money
25 January 2019 | My Money
Uber Lite may save your phone space but not your pocket money
24 January 2019 | My Money
WATCH: Avoid going broke after paying #JanUWorry bills
24 January 2019 | Financial Planning
How to manage your municipal account
24 January 2019 | My Money
Search Property for SaleFind your perfect home for every moment
INVEST
Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds
27 January 2019 | Personal Finance
Mature home buyers spend more
25 January 2019 | Invest
These are the stocks to watch in 2019
25 January 2019 | Invest
INSURANCE
Askari Fintech insurance has launched in Mozambique
24 January 2019 | Insurance
MEDICAL COVER
Is your medical plan still right for you?
20 November 2018 | Insurance
More from Personal Finance
Perfect time for women to become property owners and investors
There is no better time for women to think about buying homes of their own or becoming property investors, says Gerhard Kotzé.27 January 2019 | Personal Finance
Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds
The annual Raging Bull Award ceremony is a highlight in the calendar of the South African investment industry27 January 2019 | Personal Finance
James Murdoch is on his way to growing his mega fortune
James Murdoch is setting up his own family office as the Murdochs are poised to cash in on the breakup of the media giant.26 January 2019 | Personal Finance
America’s most expensive home sold to billionaire Ken Griffin
Ken Griffin is showing how a billionaire goes on a shopping spree.26 January 2019 | Personal Finance