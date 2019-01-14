Athletics
Depth of quality on Golden Trail World Series sets it apart
With the announcement of an additional race in Italy and Himalayan finale, the Golden Trail World Series is set to continue to take the sport to new heights.21 December 2018 | Athletics
Coach ‘Tannie Ans’ says Wayde van Niekerk targeting Euro summer comeback ahead of world champs
Botha confirmed that Van Niekerk did still feel some discomfort in his knee at times, but that the initial pain that accompanied the injury had disappeared.20 December 2018 | Athletics
Coach reveals Kipchoge’s journey to a new world marathon mark
Eliud Kipchoge's coach is Patrick Sang, a 1992 Olympic and two-time world steeplechase silver medallist20 December 2018 | Athletics
Timoteus, Chidzivo triumph in #GugsRace
A total of 2 000 runners from all corners of Cape Town celebrated the Day of Reconciliation in style in Gugulethu early today.16 December 2018 | Cape Times