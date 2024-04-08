Kenyan runners dominate the Absa run your city Gqeberha 10K race

By Mthobisi Nozulela Kenyan runners Vincent Kibet Langat and Diana Chepkorir dominated the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K after the pair claimed first place in the men’s and women’s races, respectively on Sunday in the port city of Gqeberha.

Vincent Kibet Langat crossed the finish line at an impressive time off 28:01, while fellow countrywoman Chepkorir clocked an equally impressive time of 31:15 at the finish. Experienced South African runner Elroy Gelant led the charge for the South Africans coming in at second place in the men’s race at a time of 28:17, while fellow country men and SA 10km national record holder Precious Mashele claimed the third position. Meanwhile in the Women’s race after Chepkorir another Kenyan, Nancy Sang took second place and crossed the finish line in 31:39, while Ethiopia’s Selam Gebre came took third place.

Lesotho’s Blandina Makatisi despite coming in 5th set a new national record 32:05 finish with the highest South African Glenrose Xaba finishing in 6th place. After the race on Sunday Elroy Gelant said the weather conditions on the day posed a challenge to him but hewas satisfied with his overall performance. “I knew it was going to be difficult because of the wind. The first 2km we were into the wind, which meant that the race was going to be tactical,” explained the Boxer Athletics Club top runner.

“I told myself I want to run a confident race as I wanted to get something out of it. It’s a competitive run. In the last 400m, I nearly gave it to my teammate (Precious Mashele), but I thought no let me go for it as there was something left in me. In the end, it was a very confident run despite the wind,” he said After the race founder of the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series Michael Meyer praised the standard of the competition. “We’ve witnessed a remarkable improvement in the standard of running in South Africa since we started inviting world-class athletes to compete in our 10km events. This has not only raised the level of competition but also inspired local athletes to achieve new heights in their performances,” said Meyer.