Sport
Sport Highlights
Advertisement
#FifaWorldCup
FIFA head says Qatar World Cup to be best yet
24 October 2018 | Soccer
More from Sport
Pitso will take the positives from Downs’ Cup exit
We’re disappointed we didn’t win, but this one was not meant for us, commented the Sundowns coach4h ago | PSL
Kohli bows out with India undefeated in New Zealand
With India up 3-0, world player of the year Virat Kohli is to be rested for the remaining two matches and the following Twenty20 series5h ago | International
We just weren't good enough, says Blitzboks skipper Snyman
The Blitzbokke capitulated when then played Fiji in the Cup semi-final of the Hamilton Sevens on Sunday5h ago | Sevens
Bulls and Lions have their depth tested in pre-season warm-up
The warm-up match was all about testing combinations and finding the right personnel to complement their first-choice Super Rugby players5h ago | Super Rugby