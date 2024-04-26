Simon Sibeko ‘not scared of fierce competition’ at SA marathon championships

SIMON Sibeko is feeling no pressure as he prepares for the weekend’s Athletics South Africa (ASA) Marathon Championships as the country’s reigning king of the 42.195km distance. Champion last year when he was wearing the distinct ‘Chappies’ colours of Central Gauteng Athletics, Sibeko will toe the start line on Sunday during the Durban International Marathon, which incorporates the national championships, in Eastern Province’s red kit.

The move to join the revered Ikhamva Training Group under renowned coach Mike Mbambani was not surprising, given the Eastern Cape businessman’s track record of taking athletes to a higher level. Expectations are thus, understandably, that the 29-year-old Sibeko could well add his name to that short-list of runners who have held on to their marathon titles. The late Zithulele Sinqe, Willie Mtolo, Frank Pooe and George Mofokeng are the only athletes to have been champions back-to-back, and Sibeko – who was a runner-up two years ago – would be in esteemed company should he be victorious.

Not that athlete and coach have made victory their ultimate goal. “We don’t have anything that talks about him not winning Sunday, but we talk about him improving the time,” Mbambani said of Sibeko’s 2:12:05. “If he improves the time and that takes him to a podium, we will be happy with that. If he improves the time and (does) not get a podium (finish), that’s good results for him.”

Having worked with the athlete for close on a year now, Mbambani is pleased with the progress, and believes Sibeko is in great shape to excel in Durban once again – like he did when he finished second overall behind Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana. “In terms of his readiness, Simon is well prepared. He is very strong mentally and highly motivated,” Mbambani said. “What motivates him more is how his training mates are doing well globally. All in all, physically and psychologically, he is okay.

“He is very calm, and I don’t think there’s pressure on him. He just needs to go out there and enjoy himself.” That there are the likes of the revered Stephen Mokoka in the race is not something coach and athlete are concerning themselves about. “The main focus at the moment is for him to do well on Sunday, (secure) a podium (finish) and a good time. We are not that much worried about who will be there or starting. Let’s remember that Simon’s last marathon was in August last year in Budapest (at the world athletics championships).”

Get ready for nail biting road action!🔥#ASAMarathonChamps pic.twitter.com/6HeDxBHu3G — Athletics South Africa (@AthleticsSA_) April 25, 2024 They did, however, get an indication of Sibeko’s readiness recently. “He raced in PE (Gqeberha) and won the Eastern Province Half Marathon Championships on a very challenging course, running 63 minutes. That actually gave us a signal as to where Simon is at the moment. He also ran 29 minutes at the Absa (Run Your City) Gqeberha 10K. So, he’s got the speed and he’s got the endurance.”