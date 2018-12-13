BUSINESS REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
No inclusivity without gender equality – BRICS Women's Forum
13 December 2018 | Brics
PICTURES: BRICS political parties foster economic, social ties
6 December 2018 | Brics
Brics Business Council's success chronicled in new book
29 November 2018 | News
Home-brewed business a hit
26 January 2019 | News
Busting five myths about motivating employees
23 January 2019 | Careers
Orion Minerals new secures AUS$3.6m loan for Prieska Zinc-Copper Project
Australian miner Orion Minerals on Monday announced that Tembo Capital Mining had extended a AUS$3.6 million loan facility.4h ago | Companies
Weak trading update release for last six months hits AVI shares
The group is expecting to report Eps of 302cents a share and 305c, down from last year’s Eps of 326.2c.4h ago | Companies
SA life insurer says maintains position as market leader
Financial services firm 1Life said on Monday it had maintained its position as South Africa’s leading direct life insurer.5h ago | Companies
Santam to take up secondary listing on the A2X exchange
Santam said that it would retain its listings on the JSE and the Namibian Stock Exchange and its issued share capital would be unaffected.5h ago | Companies