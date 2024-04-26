Anglo American rejects R741 billion bid from BHP

On Friday morning, Anglo American, whose shares surged on the JSE after announcing the proposed offer by BHP on Thursday, said the bid significantly undervalues its worth.

Anglo American has rejected BHP’s $39 (R741) billion bid for its assets, excluding the platinum and iron ore units.

“The Board has considered the Proposal with its advisers and concluded that the Proposal significantly undervalues Anglo American and its future prospects,” Anglo American said.

It added that BHP’s unsolicited offer contemplates a restructuring of the company through disposal of Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo Platinum which the board “believes is highly unattractive” for shareholders.

This was “given the uncertainty and complexity inherent in the proposal, and significant execution” risks. Because of this, the board of Anglo American had “unanimously rejected” the all share purchase offer by BHP.