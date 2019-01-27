Independent on Saturday
Woven together with golden thread
As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day, its 25-year partnership with SA is progressive and forward looking26 January 2019 | News
#Elections2019: Durban mayor to urge congregants to register to vote
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has called on residents of Durban to register to vote, despite the rainy conditions around the city on Saturday.26 January 2019 | Daily News
EDITOR’S NOTE: Ramaphosa fishes in Davos, while ‘big fish’ frequent India
While Team SA was busy this week marketing our country to the world in Davos, Switzerland, the mega-stink bombs continued exploding at the Zondo Commission.26 January 2019 | Opinion
It’s time for our CraftFest again
CraftFest is back. The festival that celebrates everything that is craft is brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market.26 January 2019 | Arts