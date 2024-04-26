Saints celebrate big win by baptising Clifton School on their Old Boys Day

Durban — Pietermaritzburg’s St Charles College (SCC) celebrated their Old Boys Day by providing a baptism of fire to their Durban visitors - Clifton College - as they emerged 50-15 victors during an inter-schools fixture. The game took place in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. Saints head of rugby and 1st XV head coach Craig Dwyer said it was an incredible result for the school to emerge victorious on such a historic day.

“We played in front of an electric crowd on Saturday which I believe contributed to our success on the day. The work that had been done over the festive season and in the new year is a massive part of our success as a team. Our strength and conditioning leader, Jason Greeff, has done an incredible job with the boys. The squad have embraced the current style of play and have full confidence in their ability thanks to the foundations that were laid in the pre-season by our coaching staff. I am incredibly proud of the entire squad, especially considering we hadn’t played in over two weeks with our Easter holiday, and also had very limited prep time in the week leading up to the Clifton fixture.” Saints Craven Week scrumhalf Matthew Fick on attack. Picture: Justin Waldman Sports. Dwyer said that throughout the course of the week, the school was incredible in promoting the day. “We had an Old Boys Day assembly on Friday which was pretty special. The scene was set there and then, and the buzz around campus could really be felt through the course of the day. Later that evening, we hosted the Old Boys for dinner. It was great to rub shoulders with the very men who laid the foundations for where we are as a college. This energy flowed on into Saturday, where the buzz and atmosphere was incredible.”

First XV captain Stef Veldsman said it was an honour to represent the Blue and Gold on Saturday. “Old Boys Day is always an important date in the St Charles College calendar. Putting up a big score shows how all our hard work in the off-season is paying off and truly reflecting what this team is capable of. It’s always great to see former Saints boys, especially the matrics and Grade 11s we looked up to as juniors. Our huddle after the game allows for us to catch up and chat with the Old Boys about things not necessarily based on rugby, showing how our brotherhood never seems to fade.” Saints flyhal, Ukhanyo Ntsangani beating a Clifton defender. Picture: Justin Waldman Sports Veldsman added that St Charles College is a special place and that in the build-up to Old Boys Day, the whole college, from Grade 000–12, join together in the Samke Khumalo Arena for Sports Assembly.

“There was a lot of excitement, and we were proud to welcome back Old Boys to their alma mater. The boys were privileged to have the Old Boys Association Chairman, Ryan Lawler and board member and former 1st XV captain Andrew Dickason at the assembly to present the 1st team hockey and 1st XV rugby with their Game Day jerseys.” “From Sihole Nkosi’s (Grade 7) opening prayer, to Mr Barron and Headboy Nick Oldfield’s segment for the Scrummies (pre-primary), the senior school enjoyed a good-luck video made by the Junior Primary and Deputy Headboy Jesse Mwesigwa reminded us all of the unique brotherhood which is fostered daily on the Saints campus. One of the highlights of the assembly is the launch of the annual winter sport OBD video, made by the boys, for the boys. Matrics Nikheel Maharaj and Makumi Kamwaro created a world-class video and we acknowledge SuperSportSchools and Greg Palframan for amazing content. Following tradition, the War Cry Leaders generated some energy and gees as the assembly closed, and Old Boys Weekend 2024 was officially opened,” Veldsman concluded. St Charles team huddle following their win against Clifton. Picture: Justin Waldman Sports Results from April 20 vs Clifton (unless stated):