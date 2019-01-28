News
News Highlights
Advertisement
More from News
Flying Squad cop killed in hail of bullets
Sergeant Welcome Sithole, 41, died in a hail of bullets after he was shot at on Sibisi Road5h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
#StateCaptureInquiry: Agrizzi names journos on Bosasa's payroll
Angelo Agrizzi has revealed to the Zondo Commission the names of three journalists that were allegedly on Bosasa's payroll.6h ago | Politics
#KZNTraffic: Police hunt N2 refuse dumpers
Police are searching for a bakkie and its occupants that was seen offloading packets of refuse and tyres onto the N2 freeway and then setting it alight on Monday6h ago | KwaZulu-Natal
Five killed in accidents this weekend
According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics, the four occupants had been thrown from the vehicle whilst the vehicle was rolling.7h ago | Daily News