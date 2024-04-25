Residents react to eThekwini’s plea to reduce water consumption

Durban — Water outlets north of eThekwini have been temporarily closed to build enough water levels at reservoirs. This was according to the eThekwini Municipality in a public notice on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

“The City wishes to re-emphasise their plea to residents and businesses to reduce their water consumption as the current demand for water significantly outpaces supply,” the municipality said. “Areas in the north are experiencing either water outages or intermittent water supply due to low levels of Reservoir 2 at uMngeni-uThukela’s Durban Heights Treatments Works.” The municipality said the bulk water depletion is due to excessive consumer demand.

“Reservoir 2 supplies areas in the north following the changeover from Reservoir 3 earlier this year. “To expedite the process of building sufficient water levels at reservoirs, outlets supplying water to areas in the north have been closed since last night, April 24,” the municipality said. “The teams are monitoring the levels and will open the outlets as soon as reservoirs reach acceptable levels.”

The municipality apologised for any inconvenience. For more information regarding water supply, the public can download eThekwini Municipality’s Mobile App to log faults or send a WhatsApp to 073 1483 477. Alternatively, call the toll-free number on 080 311 1111 or email [email protected] This is how Facebook users reacted to the public notice:

Dean Macpherson said: “The first thing the DA KZN government will do after we get rid of the ANC is to place eThekwini under administration and get rid of the useless officials and mayor who are inflicting this on residents. Your time is up on 29 May!” Mandy Striok Mckeon said please stop saying it is excessive use by consumers. It’s the municipality that is at fault. Every time there is a service issue the consumer is blamed. It’s a lack of maintenance and poor repairs and no one does their job to prevent these things. Sandhya Sunker said: “So other areas don’t consume extra water, only the northern areas.”

Christina Chetty said: “What excessive demand if we do not have water for 70% of the time…” Stephanie Govender said: Every day it is either a valve broken, a pipe burst or water levels are low. Strangely, only certain areas are affected, make up your mind about what lie you want to give as to why we don't have water every day. Nkosi Luqa Zondi said: “It was closed on the 22 not on the 24 as you are saying, water tankers were not dispatched. How do we survive without water?”

Darryl Oliver asked: “How can we reduce our usage when there is no supply?” Aine Kloot said: “eThekwini Municipality, maybe use the R25m you plan to spend on new cars to fix the problem. South of Durban also has no water. I can’t wait for 29 May.” Colleen Scholtz said: You treat the north of Durban with absolute contempt despite it including your highest-paying rate base and have for the past year. It is not only water but everything we are supposed to get for the exorbitant rates we pay. You cannot even cut the grass in any of the parks since December…