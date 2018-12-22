Tonight
#IdolsSA: Competition hots up in Top 5 stage
The remaining five contestants all hope to claim victory on November 18 when the winner is announced at Carnival City.23 October 2018 | Sunday Tribune
#FeatherAwards: Robbie Malinga Jnr, AKA face off for drama queen award
Malinga Jnr famously took over his father’s Instagram account and showed off his penchant for expensive clothes and million rand cars.27 September 2018 | Sunday Tribune
WATCH: US trio Major Lazer shoots video with Babes Wodumo in Durban
THE US house trio of Major Lazer and Babes Wodumo have collaborated to release the music video for their song19 September 2018 | Sunday Tribune
Eyadini Lounge wins contract to host Ugu Jazz festival
THE Ugu Municipality has appointed Eyadini Lounge's Jabulani "Mjey" Zama to host the Ugu Jazz Festival for the next three years.19 September 2018 | News