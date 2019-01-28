Politics
Opposition parties welcome political funding bill
Political Party Funding Bill will compel political parties to disclose all donors and prohibit certain donations. The law will be promulgated on April 19h ago | Cape Argus
DA to announce party’s next steps to resolve #Zimbabwe crisis
The DA says its leader will on Monday announce a "set of immediate interventions" it will pursue in order to resolve the crisis occurring in Zimbabwe.10h ago | DA
#NomzamoMbatha is newest UN Goodwill Ambassador
The UNHCR has announced the appointment of actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha as its newest Goodwill Ambassador.10h ago | Politics
If you don’t vote for the ANC it means you are not serious about life, says Zuma
Jacob Zuma has warned ANC supporters that the party may not perform well in the elections if they continued to be complacent about the size of the party.10h ago | Jacob Zuma