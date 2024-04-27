OUT! MK Party sends founder, Jabulani Khumalo, packing

Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party has fired Jabulani Khumalo, the founder and man who registered the party, as part of “cleansing itself.” Khumalo was sent packing with the other four members.

Khumalo registered the MKP on September 7 with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). This follows a meeting held by the National Leadership Core in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party. The expulsion of Khumalo including Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson, according to the party, is a commitment to purify itself from rogue elements that would blur its lines to the two-thirds majority.

There Can Never Be Two Bulls In The Same Kraal…Especially If There Is Only One Bull That Built That Kraal”#VoteMK2024 — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) April 27, 2024 In a statement, MKP highlighted that Zuma had requested Khumalo to register the party on his behalf but due to “aims of advancing the revolution of the people” he was shown the door.

The party further maintained that the National Leadership Core will always act and make decisions in the interest of all patriotic South Africans longing for change. “We urge all MK members to be disciplined and trust the leadership as we work towards gaining support for a campaign that will emancipate the downtrodden people of our country,” it said. This comes as the party faced leadership challenges earlier this year and announced a restraining order against its president, Jabulani Khumalo.

According to the party, Khumalo had no mandate to stand on behalf of the party as he was not elected as president, saying he did not contribute to MK’s growth. Zuma has now replaced Khumalo’s face on the ballot paper. It also encouraged the members to go out, campaign, and recruit for a two-thirds majority come election day, May 29.