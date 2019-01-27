Cricket
Cricket Highlights
Advertisement
More from Cricket
Brap! Jason Holder’s West Indies a throwback to glory days gone by
Hope never dies in places like the West Indies. The candle that lights the bloodfire can never be extinguished, writes Lungani Zama.27 January 2019 | Test Matches
‘Zero-tolerance policy’ as Sarfraz Ahmed banned for four games for Phehlukwayo comments
Sarfraz was a surprise absentee at the toss for Sunday’s fourth ODI at the Wanderers, with Shoaib Malik standing in as the Pakistan skipper.27 January 2019 | ODI
Message of playing freely might finally be getting through to Proteas ahead of #PinkODI
But playing in pink at Bullring today could hasten 'growth'27 January 2019 | ODI
Eight-wicket Chase stars as Windies humiliate England by 381 runs
Off-spinner Roston Chase destroyed England with career-best figures of eight for 60 as hosts West Indies taught England a cricket lesson26 January 2019 | International