WATCH: Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis star in IPL slugfest

As more Indian Premier League batting records were broken in Bengaluru on Monday, South Africans Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis all provided starring roles in the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Though Aussie Travis Head stole the headlines with 102 from 41 balls for Sunrisers, he was ably-supported by Proteas Klaasen (67 from 31 balls) and Markram (32 from 17 balls).

Klaasen, in particular, was explosive with seven sixes and two fours in his knock that returned a strike-rate of 216. Batting first Sunrisers set a new IPL record for the highest total in the competition as they made a staggering 287/3 in their 20 overs. In fact, the Sunrisers eclipsed their own previous record of 277/3 which they made three weeks ago against Mumbai Indians.

- 106M monster by Heinrich Klaasen. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/raWQGOLOiM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2024 Not quite the highest The total made by Sunrisers, interestingly, was not the highest-ever in a T20 match. That record belongs to Nepal’s 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games. Still, the Sunrisers could justifiably feel proud about the record they set in the high profile IPL - seen as many as the pinnacle of T20 cricket. In response, RCB showed they could also destroy the opposition bowling attack with 262/7 in their 20 overs. Though RCB lost by 25 runs, it was phenomenal batting by both sides. The total 549 runs scored in the match, also set the record for the most runs in any T20 game.