Pretoria News
Pretoria News Highlights
Advertisement
More from Pretoria News
Silvio Berlusconi backs migrants stranded at sea
He joined UN agencies, human rights groups and left-wing politicians in calling for the migrants to be allowed on to Italian soil.5h ago | Pretoria News
Does ANC have the moral authority to govern Tshwane?
It's a moot question if it’s willing to accommodate a corrupt element5h ago | Pretoria News
#StateCaptureInquiry: Pinky Khoabane reacts to Bosasa bribe allegations
Journalist Pinky Khoabane has categorically denied ever receiving money from facilities management company Bosasa.5h ago | Politics
#StateCaptureInquiry: Agrizzi names journos on Bosasa's payroll
Angelo Agrizzi has revealed to the Zondo Commission the names of three journalists that were allegedly on Bosasa's payroll.6h ago | Politics