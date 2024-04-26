Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni head to Rome to celebrate his birthday

SA’s darling couple are back at it with yet another envy-inducing getaway, blessing our feeds with some seriously cute snaps. Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni are at it again, giving us all major relationship envy and wanderlust dreams.

These lovebirds just can't seem to get enough of each other or those swoon-worthy vacations they're always enjoying. And they're back at it with yet another envy-inducing getaway, blessing our feeds with some seriously cute snaps dressed in all black. Just when you thought they couldn't get any cuter, Mthombeni decided to mark his 34th birthday in style by teasing us all with a video of him and Laurie, casually flaunting their travel bags and dropping the bombshell that they're off on another adventure.

But to be fair, they've got some serious achievements to celebrate too. Mthombeni recently proudly announced his success as a freshly minted graduate from the College of Diagnostic Radiologists of South Africa. And now, another year added to his life. “Birthday husband and honorary birthday wife need a breather!” the doctor wrote. Mthombeni returned to Instagram with snaps of him and wifey living their best lives in Rome, Italy.

“From 2-minute noodles to Al dente fettuccine in 24 hours. Wow, what a life. What a wife. What a wow. This what you get @bongapercy for refusing to buy me another bottle of very expensive Greek olive oil after you broke mine last weekend whilst complaining about how high VAT is in South Africa. “Now I have to come do an Italian taste test. *sigh. “The full vlog will be available in a day or so. Please be patient, we are fighting enemies here,” he wrote.