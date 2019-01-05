Entertainment
Entertainment Highlights
The two have been friends for well over a decade
7 December 2018 | Daily News
Advertisement
More from Entertainment
Local designers Quiteria & George create Beyoncé's final look #GlobalCitizenFestival
Local haute couture design duo Quiteria & George designed the final look Beyoncé wore during her Global Citizen Festival performance.4 December 2018 | Fashion
Music man Mash wins Africa's best jazz artist at Afrima Awards
The master pianist was nominated for the track Niza, taken from his second album, titled Rotha, which was released in 2017.1 December 2018 | IOS
#16DaysOfActivism: Music lyrics normalises violence, objectifies women
Artists like Eminem & Rich the Kid make millions out of songs that are littered with expletives in reference to women.1 December 2018 | IOS
VIDEO: Sbahle Mpisane discharged from hospital, dad confirms
Sbahle's father Sbu Mpisane confirmed the fitness bunnie was now home and had been fetched from hospital.30 November 2018 | Entertainment