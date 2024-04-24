Kabza De Small makes history with Lyric Theatre show selling out in 5 hours

The South African DJ and record producer Kabza De Small just flipped the script and made history by completely slaying the game at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, in Johannesburg. This is the first-ever collab in South Africa between the legend himself, Kabza De Small (also known as the one and only Kabelo Motha), the incredible Ofentse Pitse, and a full-blown Symphonic Orchestra.

Talk about a power-packed line-up. Additionally his latest project "Rumble In The Jungle" is basically a love letter to Amapiano, celebrating pan-African melodies. The "Banyana EP" has gone double platinum, and Rolling Stone crowned Kabza De Small as one of the most-streamed musicians. He took to social media, overwhelmed with gratitude as he sold out in 5 hours which is pretty impressive.

De Small took to Instagram to write: “Thank you so much bafethu 🫶🏽✨ Sold Out in 5 Hours 🔥 See you on the 8th of June at Lyric Theatre alongside @ofentse_pitse 🎶🎼🎹“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabza De Small🇳![CDATA[]]>🇵 (@kabelomotha_) Fans shared the excitement with him @dr_agosi_p_malatji commented: “Take it to a stadium 😭😭😭😭.” Media personality : “Top tier game changer 👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨.”