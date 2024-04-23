Award-winning soprano Sian Atterbury to take centre stage in 'Tell Me On A Sunday'

A tale of complex relationships and the pursuit of her dreams are set to come to life in the riveting stage production, ‘’Tell Me On A Sunday’’. Presented by The Endellion Theatre Company, the one-woman, one-act production stars award-winning lyric soprano, Sian Atterbury, who takes up on lead role of Emma.

The Cape Town-born actress is no stranger to the stage and has captivated audiences with her performances in several shows in South Africa and abroad. Directed by Jonathan Walker-Kane and with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as the lyrics of Don Black, “Tell Me On A Sunday’’ follows Emma’s journey as she seeks love and success in New York City. She shares her experiences, which includes navigating the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of her dreams, through a series of letters to her mother.

The musical, which features a live five-piece band as well as musicians, will also feature “Take That Look Off Your Face” among the iconic songs. And with its themes of love, ambition and self-discovery, the production offers an interesting and captivating exploration of human emotions and experiences. Audiences can expect a compelling performance that resonates long after the final curtain call. Where: The Avalon Auditorium in District Six.

When: April 14 - 28. The performances are at 8pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; at 6pm and 8pm on Saturday and at 3pm and 6pm on Sunday. Cost: Tickets start from R180 and be purchased from Quicket. Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd has been channeling Tina since she was just 12-years-old. Picture: INSTAGRAM. “Tina’s Turn”

This lively production pays homage to iconic singer, songwriter and actress, Tina Turner. Local performing artist, Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd, who has been channelling the multiple award-winning entertainer since she was just 12-years-old, is set to bring Turner to life during the show. She has become renowned as South Africa's very own Tina Turner as she captivates audiences with her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, reminiscent of the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

Backed by a live band, Barreiro-Lloyd delivers an electrifying performance that offers a taste of what a live Tina Turner show would be like. This musical extravaganza will have you dancing and singing along to Turner's timeless hits such as “The Best”, “Proud Mary” and “What's Love Got to Do with It.” Where: The Kalk Bay Theatre.

When: April 27 at 8.30 pm and April 28 at 6.30pm. Cost: Tickets are R275 and can be purchased from Quicket. This production is a rollercoaster of love, deception, and family drama. Picture: INSTAGRAM “Su’walla Kassam”

Set in the vibrant backdrop of the Mother City’s Bo-Kaap, this production is a South African spin on the William Shakespeare classic, “Romeo and Juliet.” “Su’walla Kassam”, an Afrikaans phrase often used to express disbelief or surprise, stars a host of local talents. They include Abigail Cuyler, Abigail Jones, Angelo Bergh, Keagon Cochrane, Mikyall Harris, Matthew Dragner, Sharfa du Plessis and Shaneeq Meniers.

The show breathes new life into Shakespeare's timeless tale as it centres around two families, who are divided by faith but collide in a whirlwind of laughter and tears. This production is a roller-coaster of family drama, love and deception. It seeks to find answers about whether family bonds are stronger than the pull of young love and if this unconventional love story will see the Bo-Kaap streets bearing witness to a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions. “Su'walla Kassam”, which is also a celebration of culture, community and the enduring power of Shakespeare's words, has already won three accolades at Stellenbosch University’s Première Theatre festival.

So, if you're ready for a night of laughter, tears and unforgettable performances, don't miss this hilarious and heart-wrenching show. Where: The Artscape Theatre’s Zip Zap Dome. When: Saturday, April 27, at 9am.

Cost: Tickets cost R120 and can be purchased from Webticket. Alan Committie plays Antonio Salieri in ‘Amadeus’. Picture: Supplied “Amadeus” This Tony award-winning play offers suspense, comedy, music and intriguing characters, making it a memorable theatrical experience.

It was first staged in 1979 and has been performed several time at venues across the world, including at Johannesburg’s Alhambra Theatre back in 1981. The production, which was also adapted into a movie which won a whopping eight Oscar Awards in 1985, is set in the court of Austrian Emperor Joseph II. The story centres around Antonio Salieri, an established composer and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a musical genius.

Salieri, who is driven by jealousy over Mozart’s unparalleled talent, gives himself to God in a bid to realise his sole ambition of becoming a great melodist. Alan Committie, who takes on the lead role in the production, recently told The Sunday Tribune: “I am thrilled to be playing Salieri in one of the great play texts from the 20th century!” “Enflamed in parts by passion, rage, jealousy and righteousness, he is a joy to interpret and perform,” he added.