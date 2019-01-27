More from World
Venezuela is the blueprint for US regime change
The Trump administration has mapped out its strategy for regime change in Venezuela, and Africa should take note of the blueprint.27 January 2019 | World
Prince Philip 'deeply sorry' after car crash
Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip has written to a woman injured in a crash involving his Land Rover to say he was "deeply sorry".27 January 2019 | World
How an episode from 'The Office' saved a woman's life
When it came time to save a life, a mechanic turned to the lessons of Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute.27 January 2019 | World
Facebook message platform merger sparks child abuse fears
Paedophiles will find it easier to target victims online under plans by Facebook to merge its messaging platforms, a children’s charity has warned.26 January 2019 | World