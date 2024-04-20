UAE launches relief operation in Gaza's bombed out city of Khan Yunis

The UAE said Friday it had launched a major relief operation in the Gaza Strip's bombed out second city of Khan Yunis, where it plans to rehabilitate a key hospital.

In a statement carried by the official WAM news agency, the UAE said it was the first foreign government to deliver aid to the city whose residents have begun to return after Israeli troops pulled back in early April ending months of heavy fighting.

"A team of volunteers headed to Khan Yunis on a wide-scale field relief tour, during which they provided the necessary support to Palestinian families with the support of the UAE," WAM said.

"The United Arab Emirates was the first country to reach the city of Khan Yunis to deliver thousands of food parcels, basic supplies, food, and bread," it added.