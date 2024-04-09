Hamas: Gaza ceasefire talks deadlocked

A Hamas official on Monday said that no progress was made at a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo attended by Israel, Qatar and US representatives after the Egyptian hosts said headway had been achieved on the agenda. Western powers have voiced outrage over what they see as an unacceptably high Palestinian civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis arising from Israel’s military onslaught to destroy Hamas in densely populated Gaza.

Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday after the arrival on Saturday of CIA director William Burns, whose presence underlined rising US pressure for a deal that would free hostages held in Gaza and get aid to isolated civilians. “There is no change in the position of the occupation and therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks,” the Hamas official said. “There is no progress yet.” Six months into its offensive against Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which has devastated Gaza and left most of its 2.3 million people homeless and many at risk of famine, Israel also voiced cautious optimism about the latest negotiations.

In Jerusalem at the weekend, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the Cairo talks as the closest the sides have come to a deal since a short-lived November truce under which Hamas freed dozens of hostages. Hamas seized 253 people during an October 7, cross-border killing spree in southern Israel that ignited the war. Of those, 133 hostages remain, and negotiators have spoken of around 40 going free in the first stage of a prospective deal with Hamas. Two Egyptian security sources and state-run Al-Qahera News on Monday said that some progress had been made in the Cairo talks.

The security sources said both sides had made concessions that could help pave the way for a deal for a truce which – as proposed during previous talks – would be staggered over three stages, with the release of any remaining Israeli hostages and a long-term ceasefire addressed in the second stage. The concessions relate to the freeing of hostages and Hamas’ demand for the return of displaced residents to northern Gaza, they said. Mediators suggested the return could be monitored by an Arab force in the presence of Israeli security deployments that would later be pulled back, they added.

Delegations left Cairo and consultations were expected to continue within 48 hours, the sources and Al-Qahera said. However, a Palestinian official close to mediation efforts said that deadlock continued over Israel’s refusal to end the war, withdraw its forces from Gaza, allow all civilians to return to their homes and lift a 17-year-old blockade to allow speedy reconstruction of the coastal enclave. These steps took precedence over Israel’s prime demand for a release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Regarding the exchange of prisoners, Hamas was and is willing to be more flexible, but there is no flexibility over our ... main demands,” he said.

Israel has ruled out winding up the war shortly or withdrawing from Gaza, saying its forces will not relent until Hamas no longer controls Gaza or threatens Israel militarily. Asked about the talks by reporters on Monday, Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman would not go into detail, saying only: “The most important thing is that the right people are in the right place at the right time to discuss a way in which the 133 Israeli hostages can be released.” Hamas killed 1 200 people in its rampage into southern Israel on October 7, according to Israeli tallies. Some 33 207 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli response, Gaza’s health ministry said in an update on Monday.

Israel’s army says over 600 of its soldiers have been killed in combat. Under global pressure to ease Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and drop plans to storm Rafah, a town on the southern border with Egypt packed with over a million displaced people, Israel on Sunday said that it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza. This left just one brigade there, but Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the exiting troops would be preparing for future operations, including “their coming mission in the Rafah area”.