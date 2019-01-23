Sport
Blitzboks coach Powell has a plan or two up his sleeve, says captain Snyman
“We want to play to our potential for ourselves and for everyone out there. That is a given.”4 December 2018 | Blitzboks
SA Super Rugby teams adopt Marvel look, but will they be superheroes on the pitch?
“We envisage reaching new audiences and gaining new supporters for our franchises, and the game as a whole in South Africa.”4 December 2018 | Lions
New-look All Blacks Sevens a force to be reckoned with
Under their coach Clarke Laidlaw, the All Blacks Sevens team has emerged as serious World Series title contenders4 December 2018 | Sevens
Blitzboks rookie Muller aims to impress at his 'home' tourny
The Blitzboks youngster Muller du Plessis will have some big boots to fill when Rosko Specman says goodbye to Sevens this weekend4 December 2018 | Sevens