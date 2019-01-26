Escape Times
Escape Times Highlights
SAA increases nonstop flights between Washington D.C. and Accra
The airline continues to see growing demand for the route and the increase in frequency would give business and leisure customers more options.10 January 2019 | Travel News
Indonesia airline brings live music to the skies
Passengers will be serenaded at 35,000 feet in a scheme aimed at wooing millennials and there would be a focus on promoting upcoming talent.10 January 2019 | Travel News
Huge crowd joins annual Black Nazarene procession in Philippines
Nearly 300,000 devotees stayed overnight in a Manila park to allow devotees to kiss it or wipe their towels or handkerchiefs on it.9 January 2019 | Asia
Japan starts $9 departure tax for travellers
The International Tourist Tax will cover everyone regardless of nationality from business people to holidaymakers older than two years of age.7 January 2019 | Asia