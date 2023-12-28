Time to paws and relax with Radisson RED Waterfront

Traveling with your furry companions should not give you a headache, especially during a vacation.
This is why Radisson RED Waterfront has rolled out the red carpet to make sure that your four-legged friends feel right at home, making it the perfect destination for pet enthusiasts.
It’s a destination where pets aren’t just guests but embraced as cherished members of the extended hotel family. Upon arrival, each furry friend receives a warm welcome with a specially curated snack, a cosy bed for some proper rest and relaxation and dedicated water and food bowls. Who doesn’t love a little VIP treatment?
The hotel prides itself on being pet-friendly in every aspect. All public areas are accessible to pets, allowing them to explore the vibrant atmosphere of the hotel. However, for the safety and consideration of all guests, it's important for pets to be on a leash when strolling around the hotel premises. This ensures a harmonious coexistence between pet owners and other guests, maintaining a tranquil environment for everyone to enjoy.
The hotel also believes in shared responsibilities and while these furry companions are welcome to roam freely in designated areas, the hotel adheres to a simple policy – “They mess, you clean.” This philosophy ensures a clean and hygienic environment for all guests to enjoy – from pet owners to non-pet owners.
The pet-friendly experience extends beyond the hotel’s premises. Cape Town offers a plethora of dog-friendly parks and walking trails for memorable outings with your faithful sidekicks.
Popular spots include the Sea Point Promenade, Green Point Urban Park, De Waal Park, Lion’s Head, and Mouille Point beach.
For those looking for a day out without their pooches, there is a doggy daycare facility, called Superwoof, just a few kilometres away that provides a safe and entertaining environment. That way mom and dad can enjoy other spaces and activities in and around our city!
Radisson RED Waterfront stands out as a beacon of pet-friendly hospitality. With a commitment to making every member of the family feel at ease, this contemporary hotel invites travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys with their beloved pets.
So, pack your bags, leash up your furry friend and indulge in a vacation where the joy of travel is truly shared with everyone, fur and all.
