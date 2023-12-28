Time to paws and relax with Radisson RED Waterfront

Traveling with your furry companions should not give you a headache, especially during a vacation.

This is why Radisson RED Waterfront has rolled out the red carpet to make sure that your four-legged friends feel right at home, making it the perfect destination for pet enthusiasts.

It’s a destination where pets aren’t just guests but embraced as cherished members of the extended hotel family. Upon arrival, each furry friend receives a warm welcome with a specially curated snack, a cosy bed for some proper rest and relaxation and dedicated water and food bowls. Who doesn’t love a little VIP treatment?

The hotel prides itself on being pet-friendly in every aspect. All public areas are accessible to pets, allowing them to explore the vibrant atmosphere of the hotel. However, for the safety and consideration of all guests, it's important for pets to be on a leash when strolling around the hotel premises. This ensures a harmonious coexistence between pet owners and other guests, maintaining a tranquil environment for everyone to enjoy.