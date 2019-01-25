Technology
Google's new radar-based motion sensor gets US regulators approval
The FCC said the Soli sensor captures motion in a three-dimensional space using a radar beam to enable touchless control of functions or features.3 January 2019 | International
You can now use Google lens to identify a billion objects
First launched in 2017, the tool is used to scan images or items through the app to receive information by using Lens1 January 2019 | Technology
4 things to consider when planning your smart home
Technology companies are pushing the “smart home” hard, selling gadgets that offer internet-connected conveniences you didn’t know you needed.23 December 2018 | Home
WATCH: The highest paid YouTube stars for 2018
Forbes has released their list of the Highest Paid YouTube Stars for 2018 and Ryan ToysReview has taken the number one spot.12 December 2018 | Technology